Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 743,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,457 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,844,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3,560.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 16,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.45 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRMB. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

