Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $11,965,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

