Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Sony Group by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724,932 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 393.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,653,000 after buying an additional 42,083,842 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 425.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,089,000 after buying an additional 36,783,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,713,000 after buying an additional 18,821,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,382,000 after buying an additional 8,157,776 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2,995.71 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SONY

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.