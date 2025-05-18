Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,051 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 154.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 208,015 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10,586.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2,644.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 257,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 248,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.11, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

