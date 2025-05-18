Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,932 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $13,744,000. BNP Paribas boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $134.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

