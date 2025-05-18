Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 159 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,844,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 37,544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRN opened at $149.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.41. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $118.25 and a 1 year high of $180.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

