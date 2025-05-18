Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,292 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,292 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NVTS opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $396.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.24. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

Insider Activity

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 84.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Long sold 47,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $111,366.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $74,245.60. This trade represents a 60.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Moxam sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 792,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,123.84. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,877 shares of company stock worth $349,262 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.