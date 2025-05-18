Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 362,901 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 362,901 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Plug Power by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Price Performance

PLUG stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $832.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. The company had revenue of $133.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.99.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLUG

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.