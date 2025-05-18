Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,264 Shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,437,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 844,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after buying an additional 207,813 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31.

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

