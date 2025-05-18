Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,453 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,828 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $102,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 543,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,964.75. The trade was a 1.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,074.90. The trade was a 3.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $17.86.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Glj Research cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

