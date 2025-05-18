Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,990,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 405,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,157,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 799.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 115,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,114,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $134.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day moving average is $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $140.12.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $466.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

