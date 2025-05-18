Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FUMB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,070,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 75,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 70,694 shares in the last quarter.

FUMB stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

