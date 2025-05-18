Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires 4,007 Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESOA. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $731,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Services of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $821,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Services of America stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. Energy Services of America Co. has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Energy Services of America Dividend Announcement

Energy Services of America ( NASDAQ:ESOA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $76.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

