Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires 6,731 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,737 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,505 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $47,212.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,358.02. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Asher sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,225.05. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,067 shares of company stock worth $2,404,606. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.42 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 10.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.57%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

