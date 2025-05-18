Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 30,714 TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 227,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 59,462 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 40,952 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $6.71 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $269.76 million, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.49.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $22.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.90%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

TPVG has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

