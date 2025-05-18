Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys 5,228 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,306.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HONE shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $504.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.01 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.