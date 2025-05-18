Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Net Lease Office Properties worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

NLOP stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. Net Lease Office Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $448.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 122.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

