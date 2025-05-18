Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,788 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Donaldson by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DCI

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,656.92. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,279.48. The trade was a 50.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.