Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,979 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Ternium by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Ternium by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ternium from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Ternium Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $28.00 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently -202.25%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

