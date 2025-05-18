Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 94,500.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.99%. Southwest Gas’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $156,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,532,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,932,258.40. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

