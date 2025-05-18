Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TIM were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in TIM by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter.

TIM Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.62. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

TIM Dividend Announcement

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 12.24%. Equities analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TIMB shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays set a $17.50 price target on TIM in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

TIM Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

