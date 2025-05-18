Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 396.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,968 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,005.40. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KIND opened at $1.46 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $562.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KIND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nextdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

