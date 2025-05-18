Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $254,000 Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in WNS were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WNS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $72,576,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in WNS by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,483,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after acquiring an additional 312,519 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $14,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WNS by 3,523.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 148,122 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WNS by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. WNS has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.62 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.