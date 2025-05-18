Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $242,000 in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atomera by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after buying an additional 486,892 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Atomera by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 279,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 186,240 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its stake in Atomera by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 516,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 125,874 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atomera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Atomera by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of ATOM opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

Atomera Profile

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 106.81% and a negative net margin of 13,655.55%.

(Free Report)

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.