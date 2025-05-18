Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $256,000 in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 277,827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,955,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 127,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,223 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 88,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 135,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 36,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $809,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,815.50. This represents a 61.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross Moat sold 64,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,614,322.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,352.15. The trade was a 87.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,136 in the last three months. Company insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.49 and a beta of 0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

