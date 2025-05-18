Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $274,000 in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 460.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3%

TGTX opened at $34.36 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -343.57 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $120.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

