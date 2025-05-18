Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $284,000 in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Citi Trends as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 5,400.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the period. Solas Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 151,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 100,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRN. StockNews.com raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Craig Hallum raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Citi Trends Trading Down 6.2%

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $26.21 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.73). Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $211.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.