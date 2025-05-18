Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 103.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 3,200.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 228,177 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

