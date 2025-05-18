Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,153 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in RealReal were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 113,917 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $786,027.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,307,199 shares in the company, valued at $15,919,673.10. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $127,670.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 556,557 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,243.30. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,283 shares of company stock worth $1,782,153. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.98 million. Analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

