Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New $277,000 Investment in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCO. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,763,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,737,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 273,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after buying an additional 103,570 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,092,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1,151.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 69,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Ducommun Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:DCO opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $62.46. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $70.50.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $194.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Ducommun’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

