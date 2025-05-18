Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New $308,000 Investment in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 321.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 399,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 984,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 273,920 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRMR shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $126.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

