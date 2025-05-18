Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New $323,000 Investment in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAFN. WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hafnia by 7,756.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Hafnia Price Performance

Hafnia stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 3.16. Hafnia Limited has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $8.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00.

Hafnia Cuts Dividend

Hafnia ( NYSE:HAFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hafnia had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.0294 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Hafnia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Hafnia Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

