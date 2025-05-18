Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 68,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $502,828.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,279,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,404,501.40. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 211,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $1,794,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,958.50. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,980 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.