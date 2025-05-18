Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 68,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $502,828.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,279,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,404,501.40. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 211,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $1,794,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,958.50. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,980 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 1.6%
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
