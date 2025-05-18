Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream by 1,106.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:SMC opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.17. Summit Midstream Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.12) EPS.

In other Summit Midstream news, CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,214,683.48. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,052 shares of company stock valued at $676,166. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

