Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1,003.7% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 416,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Weibo by 525.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 69,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

WB opened at $8.50 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 7.77%. Weibo’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

