Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,027,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,840,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 782,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,086,000 after purchasing an additional 198,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 289,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debra A. Bradford acquired 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.39 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,357.72. This trade represents a 81.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.65 per share, with a total value of $53,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,962.25. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,008 shares of company stock worth $208,380. 5.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $61.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 113.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $110.58.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.49 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TFIN. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

