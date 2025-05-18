Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 10,575 Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASTH opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $620.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

