Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 164,665 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,665 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $248,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,783.16. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $57,412.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,950.90. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,842 shares of company stock worth $1,153,961 over the last 90 days. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

