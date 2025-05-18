Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,698 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Down 1.4%

SHOO opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $50.01.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $551.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHOO

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.