Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 272,411 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 272,411 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Berry worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Berry by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Berry by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $2.75 on Friday. Berry Co. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $7.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $213.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $182.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

