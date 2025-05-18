Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 30,361 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,361 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

PHR stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

In related news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 5,771 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $173,360.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,640.56. The trade was a 5.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,496 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $103,901.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 142,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,963.60. This trade represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,251. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

