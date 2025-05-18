Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 49,443 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,443 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Semrush were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 2,127.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush

In other Semrush news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $79,388.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 393,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,410.55. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $368,509.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,268,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,332,075.58. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,402 in the last three months. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Semrush Stock Down 0.6%

Semrush stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.82 and a beta of 1.79. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

