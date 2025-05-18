Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 50,803 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,803 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,380,000 after purchasing an additional 193,571 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 432,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after purchasing an additional 119,461 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 786,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64,185 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $662,879.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 150,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $237,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,578.49. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.9%

CWST opened at $114.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

