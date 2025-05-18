Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 522 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Fabrinet by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fabrinet by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.29.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total value of $559,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,559.98. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FN opened at $230.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $281.79.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.12 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

