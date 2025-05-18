Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 52,475 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,475 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Enhabit worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. 8 Knots Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 4,430,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,605,000 after purchasing an additional 623,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 213,774 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,780,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 201,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 37.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 83,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000.

Enhabit Price Performance

Enhabit stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $539.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.61. Enhabit, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $10.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.11 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

