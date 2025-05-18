Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 743 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,966.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,906,229.06. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Stock Performance

Vericel stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.86 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

