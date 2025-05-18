Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes $239,000 Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Belden by 1,796.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $26,250.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,518.80. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $1,619,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,939,527.05. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,259 shares of company stock worth $2,340,577. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $112.47 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $131.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average of $111.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $624.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

