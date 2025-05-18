Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,064,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 614.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 127,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 92,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 280,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 78,822 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Intercorp Financial Services

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 320,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $6,273,442.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,909,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,998,495.89. This trade represents a 12.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE IFS opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $36.14.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $382.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Intercorp Financial Services Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

