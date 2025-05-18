Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3194 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

