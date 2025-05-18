Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,438,642 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 3,603,578 shares.The stock last traded at $7.68 and had previously closed at $7.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Banco Santander by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

